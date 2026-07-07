Man suffers life-threatening injuries in single-vehicle rollover crash near downtown, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a 34-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a rollover crash near downtown.

Officers responded to the crash just after 1:45 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 10 near the off-ramp to Interstate 35 northbound.

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According to an SAPD preliminary report, the man was traveling towards downtown when he lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle crossed all of the interstate’s main lanes, struck a retaining wall and rolled over before coming to a stop, the report said.

SAPD said the man was then ejected from the vehicle.

The department said its investigation is ongoing. Further information was not readily available.

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