Man suffers life-threatening injuries in single-vehicle rollover crash near downtown, SAPD says The crash happened early Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 Generic police lights (Gerd Altmann from Pixabay) SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a 34-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a rollover crash near downtown.
Officers responded to the crash just after 1:45 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 10 near the off-ramp to Interstate 35 northbound.
According to an SAPD preliminary report, the man was traveling towards downtown when he lost control of the vehicle.
The vehicle crossed all of the interstate’s main lanes, struck a retaining wall and rolled over before coming to a stop, the report said.
SAPD said the man was then ejected from the vehicle.
The department said its investigation is ongoing. Further information was not readily available.
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Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
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