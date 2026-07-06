2,000 new jobs, multibillion-dollar expansion planned for South Side Toyota plant

SAN ANTONIO – Toyota Motor North America announced the planned expansion of its operations in San Antonio.

In a Monday news release, the automaker said it will invest $3.6 billion in its South Side plant that will create a “second vehicle assembly line” for the production of Toyota Tacoma trucks and add 2,000 jobs by the start of 2030. The plant is already home to Tundra and Sequoia production.

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The release states the expansion will also add 2.5 million square feet to Toyota Texas, doubling its size by 2030.

According to the company, Toyota Tacoma production will be phased out at its manufacturing plant in Tijuana, Mexico, before shifting to the San Antonio plant over the next four years.

“Toyota’s continued investment in North America is a testament to our confidence in the region’s workforce, innovation and long-term growth potential,” TMNA President and CEO Ted Ogawa said in a news release. “By expanding our San Antonio plant, we are deepening our commitment to American manufacturing, creating meaningful and sustainable jobs, while advancing our mission to deliver high-quality vehicles that meet the changing needs of customers today and into the future.”

The carmaker’s expansion was applauded by state and local leaders ranging from Gov. Greg Abbott to San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones.

“This Texas-sized investment reflects the strength of our workforce and the unmatched business advantages found only in our state,” Abbott said in a news release. “Supported by the Texas Enterprise Fund and JETI program, this expansion will deliver economic opportunities to generations of San Antonio families and further cement Texas as the premier destination for world-class advanced manufacturing.”

“San Antonio proudly hosts Toyota, and we’re excited to be selected for additional expansion,” Jones said in a news release. “This is a significant recognition of the talent our city offers, as well as the investments our community is willing to make to support Toyota’s growth. We look forward to expanding the Toyota family in San Antonio.”

Earlier this year, Toyota announced an additional 400 jobs were coming to the South Side plant in the form of truck axle production.

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