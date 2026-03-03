Skip to main content
Local News

Toyota truck axle production officially begins at South Side plant, will bring 400+ jobs

The rear axles will go on Tundra trucks

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – The Toyota plant, located on the South Side, officially expanded Monday to include truck axle production.

Toyota officials said the new axle production will bring 411 jobs to the plant. The axles built at the plant will go onto the rears of Toyota Tundra trucks.

According to the company, all 411 jobs have not been filled yet, but the automaker said it is “well into that hiring process.”

KSAT photojournalist Misael Gomez took a tour of the plant of the expanded facility on Monday.

