Buc-ee’s locations receive failing grades from Better Business Bureau over outstanding complaints

SAN ANTONIO – Buc-ee’s is known for its clean restrooms and snacks, but according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), it fails in the customer response department.

Multiple locations received an “F” rating from the Better Business Bureau after the bureau logged 88 customer complaints that it said were not handled promptly.

That includes the store along Interstate 35 in New Braunfels.

The BBB said its ratings consider complaint history and how disputes are handled when assessing businesses.

The problem shows up in states including Alabama, Georgia and Texas, according to the BBB notice.

Buc-ee’s told the bureau it does not respond to complaints filed through the BBB.

