Man shot in head during argument on South Side, police say

San Antonio police investigate a late-night shooting on Sunday, May 10, 2026, in the 200 block of Grosvenor Boulevard, where a man was critically injured after being shot in the head during an argument, officers said.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head during an argument late Sunday night on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Grosvenor Boulevard, not far from Southwest Military Drive and Pleasanton Road.

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Police said two men were arguing in the street when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other before leaving the scene in a vehicle.

Officers arrived to find the victim lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

San Antonio police detectives are investigating the shooting and have not released information about a possible suspect.

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