Man shot in head during argument on South Side, police say
Shooting victim taken to hospital in critical condition
SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head during an argument late Sunday night on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.
The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Grosvenor Boulevard, not far from Southwest Military Drive and Pleasanton Road.
Police said two men were arguing in the street when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other before leaving the scene in a vehicle.
Officers arrived to find the victim lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
San Antonio police detectives are investigating the shooting and have not released information about a possible suspect.
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Rebecca Salinas is an Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.