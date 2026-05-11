6 found dead inside railroad boxcar, Laredo police say

LAREDO, Texas – Six people were found dead inside a trailer box car Sunday afternoon on the city’s outskirts, according to Laredo police.

Officers responded around 3 p.m. Sunday after a Union Pacific employee called to report the discovery of multiple casualties inside the car in the 12000 block of Jim Young Way.

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Laredo police confirmed six people were deceased at the scene.

Union Pacific said it is “working closely with law enforcement to investigate.” The railroad did not release additional details.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police said more information will be released as it becomes available.

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