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BCSO: Man dead after suffering gunshot wound, found unconscious outside far West Side home

Deputies are investigating the death as a homicide

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

Crime scene tape (Emilio Sanchez, KSAT)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a potential homicide after a man died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen Wednesday night.

Franky Garza, 24, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the sheriff’s office, after he was found unresponsive just before 11 p.m. outside a home in the 11800 block of Potranco Road.

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BCSO said life-saving measures were attempted, but according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office, he was pronounced dead less than 45 minutes later.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the death as a homicide and said investigators are currently working on possible leads.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.

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