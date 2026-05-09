City launches effort to revamp San Antonio River Walk with public input

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio city officials met with neighbors and business owners Saturday to discuss the future of the River Walk, gathering ideas and concerns about one of the city’s most iconic landmarks.

The Office of Historic Preservation with the City of San Antonio hosted the public meeting as part of an effort to build a strategic plan for the waterfront’s future.

“It’s been a while since we’ve really reinvigorated our River Walk,” District 1 Councilwoman Sukh Kaur said, “and the goal of this meeting was to get public input to see what they really care about.”

The city is working to improve the landmark for both locals and tourists.

Residents shared what draws them to the River Walk, and what keeps them away, raising concerns about parking, navigation, cleanliness and accessibility.

One attendee said he wants to see more family-friendly spaces.

“With my son, when we join families when we’re out, we like have a place to play,” the resident said, “you know where the kids can kind of run around while the adults are talking and so maybe some space like that.”

Bond funding, wayfinding among potential solutions

Kaur outlined several early ideas her team is already considering ahead of future City Hall discussions.

“I think one of them is actually having key dollars set aside to create more enhancements,” Kaur said, “and so there’s potential bond conversations.”

I think wayfinding, more clear wayfinding is really important," Kaur continued. “More signage and enforcement on the River Walk I think is also going to be really important.”

Kaur said the public’s input will help her team develop the framework for the strategic plan, which will ultimately guide future bond projects.

The city plans to hold additional public meetings throughout the year. Residents are encouraged to attend and share their ideas for the future of the River Walk.

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