River Walk restaurant will hand out 500 free conchas to downtown honkers after San Antonio Spurs win Go honking on Commerce Street after the Spurs win, get a free concha Alamo Biscuit Co and Panaderia sign at its River Walk location. (Emilio Sanchez, KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – A River Walk business is preparing for a postgame celebration as the San Antonio Spurs take the court Wednesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Alamo Biscuit Company & Panadería, located at the Shops at Rivercenter, says it will give away 500 free conchas to fans who drive down Commerce Street after the game if the Silver and Black win.
According to a news release, Alamo Biscuit started preparing for the giveaway Tuesday night and continued baking Wednesday, producing hundreds of bright colored Mexican pastries ahead of the game.
The Spurs will take on the Timberwolves at 8:30 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. You can get a preview of the action at 6:30 p.m. with KSAT’s Race For Seis special, on KSAT 12,
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About the Authors Alexis Scott headshot
Alexis Scott joined KSAT 12 as a reporter in April 2026. Scott has covered city and county politics, breaking news, the historic water crisis impacting South Texas and the Uvalde school shooting trial.
Adam Barraza headshot
Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.
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