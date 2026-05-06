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SAPD to provide information on shooting involving officer on South Side

KSAT will livestream the news conference in this article

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Avery Everett, Reporter

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

Ken Huizar, Logistics Coordinator

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department will provide information on a shooting involving an officer on the South Side.

Police officials are expected to provide more information during a news conference at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday.

KSAT will livestream the news conference in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time.

Authorities responded to a shooting call around 8:30 p.m. in the 200 block of West Dickson Avenue, near Southwest Military Drive and South Flores Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

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