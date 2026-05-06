SAPD to provide information on shooting involving officer on South Side KSAT will livestream the news conference in this article SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department will provide information on a shooting involving an officer on the South Side.
Police officials are expected to provide more information during a news conference at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday.
KSAT will livestream the news conference in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time.
Authorities responded to a shooting call around 8:30 p.m. in the 200 block of West Dickson Avenue, near Southwest Military Drive and South Flores Street.
This is a developing story. Check back for details. Read also:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Gabby Jimenez headshot
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
Avery Everett headshot
Avery Everett is a news reporter and multimedia journalist at KSAT 12 News.
Avery is a Philadelphia native. If she’s not at the station, she’s either on a hiking or biking trail. A lover of charcuterie boards and chocolate chip cookies, Avery’s also looking forward to eating her way through San Antonio, one taco shop at a time!
Peeping Tom Suspect Arrested — But Police Say There May Be More Victims ▶ 1:52 Peeping Tom Suspect Arrested — But Police Say There May Be More Victims Spurs Fans Left Out — But There's a Fix ▶ 1:42 Spurs Fans Left Out — But There's a Fix GAS PRICES REACH $4/GALLON: How Sa drivers are coping with the surge ▶ 1:20 GAS PRICES REACH $4/GALLON: How Sa drivers are coping with the surge Alamo Heights community reacts after ICE detains mother, 2 children ▶ 1:16 Alamo Heights community reacts after ICE detains mother, 2 children He Has No Home, But He Has His Family — And That's Enough ▶ 0:58 He Has No Home, But He Has His Family — And That's Enough Iconic Pig Stand Restaurant Demolished ▶ 0:20 Iconic Pig Stand Restaurant Demolished SA teens open up about what it's really like to be homeless ▶ 0:59 SA teens open up about what it's really like to be homeless Where are YOU watching the Spurs? ▶ 0:32 Where are YOU watching the Spurs? Spurs Fans Predict Game 1 ▶ 0:30 Spurs Fans Predict Game 1 This Spurs Fan Has Been Painting Faces for 19 Years — and She Made Her Own Glitter ▶ 1:10 This Spurs Fan Has Been Painting Faces for 19 Years — and She Made Her Own Glitter 95-year-old Spurs superfan goes viral as playoff excitement builds in San Antonio ▶ 0:55 95-year-old Spurs superfan goes viral as playoff excitement builds in San Antonio From Viral Kid to Proud Papá: El Charro de Oro Returns ▶ 0:53 From Viral Kid to Proud Papá: El Charro de Oro Returns Career Day with KSAT ▶ 1:12 Career Day with KSAT Spirit Airlines is officially done — here's what SA travelers need to know ▶ 1:01 Spirit Airlines is officially done — here's what SA travelers need to know Ducks Take Advantage of Rain, Waddle Past I-35 Road Closure ▶ 1:17 Ducks Take Advantage of Rain, Waddle Past I-35 Road Closure Flood Watch Over — But a Beautiful Weekend Is Coming ▶ 0:16 Flood Watch Over — But a Beautiful Weekend Is Coming Suspect caught hiding near I-10 after attack on teen ▶ 1:34 Suspect caught hiding near I-10 after attack on teen Man Found Dead in San Pedro Creek as Storms Slam San Antonio ▶ 0:56 Man Found Dead in San Pedro Creek as Storms Slam San Antonio Recently Freed Mariachi Family to take stage with Kasey Musgraves ▶ 1:26 Recently Freed Mariachi Family to take stage with Kasey Musgraves SCUCISD Voters to Decide On $295 Million School Bond ▶ 1:06 SCUCISD Voters to Decide On $295 Million School Bond DRONE12 gives a look at flooding from above ▶ 0:29 DRONE12 gives a look at flooding from above GMSA+ Streaming Now ▶ 0:38 GMSA+ Streaming Now LIVE LOOK: Low Water crossings across Bexar Co. ▶ 0:32 LIVE LOOK: Low Water crossings across Bexar Co. Storms tonight, a cool Friday, then a gorgeous weekend, here's the breakdown ▶ 0:54 Storms tonight, a cool Friday, then a gorgeous weekend, here's the breakdown You may have unclaimed money, Texas wants to give it back ▶ 2:10 You may have unclaimed money, Texas wants to give it back Previous photo Next photo