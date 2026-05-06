SAPD to provide information on shooting involving officer on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department will provide information on a shooting involving an officer on the South Side.

Police officials are expected to provide more information during a news conference at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday.

KSAT will livestream the news conference in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time.

Authorities responded to a shooting call around 8:30 p.m. in the 200 block of West Dickson Avenue, near Southwest Military Drive and South Flores Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

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