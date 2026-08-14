Hottest weather of the year is expected soon

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- TRIPLE-DIGIT COUNT: 3 days at SA Int’l, more elsewhere
- TODAY: Hot, 10% chance afternoon downpour
- WEEKEND: Near 100° each day
- NEXT WEEK: String of triple digits, hottest weather of the year
FORECAST
TRIPLE DIGIT COUNT
The official weather site for San Antonio is the San Antonio International Airport, where we’ve only seen 3 100-degree days this year. However, as you look elsewhere, you can see that that number is much higher!
A SHOT AT A SHOWER THIS AFTERNOON
While it’ll still be hot, expect a few more clouds today. There is a 10% chance for you to see a shower in the afternoon, slightly higher chances nearer to the coast. Highs will be near 100°.
WEEKEND
It’ll stay dry and hot over the weekend. Each day, highs will be close to 100°. Good pool and splashpad weather!
NEXT WEEK
With the heat high right overhead, next week will feature a string of triple-digit days, and potentially our hottest weather of the year so far. By next weekend, there are some indications, we could see small rain chances return.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
- Download FREE KSAT Weather Authority App: Up-to-date forecast information and livestreams from trusted local meteorologists.
- KSAT Connect: Share your weather photos.