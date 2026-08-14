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Weather

Hottest weather of the year is expected soon

And spotty downpours are possible Friday afternoon

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

The latest forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • TRIPLE-DIGIT COUNT: 3 days at SA Int’l, more elsewhere
  • TODAY: Hot, 10% chance afternoon downpour
  • WEEKEND: Near 100° each day
  • NEXT WEEK: String of triple digits, hottest weather of the year

FORECAST

TRIPLE DIGIT COUNT

100 degree days so far this year (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

The official weather site for San Antonio is the San Antonio International Airport, where we’ve only seen 3 100-degree days this year. However, as you look elsewhere, you can see that that number is much higher!

100 degree days (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

A SHOT AT A SHOWER THIS AFTERNOON

small chances for rain today closer to the coast (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

While it’ll still be hot, expect a few more clouds today. There is a 10% chance for you to see a shower in the afternoon, slightly higher chances nearer to the coast. Highs will be near 100°.

WEEKEND

It’ll stay dry and hot over the weekend. Each day, highs will be close to 100°. Good pool and splashpad weather!

NEXT WEEK

With the heat high right overhead, next week will feature a string of triple-digit days, and potentially our hottest weather of the year so far. By next weekend, there are some indications, we could see small rain chances return.

The latest forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.