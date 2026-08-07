America250: McNay exhibit explores 250 years of American history through the stage

SAN ANTONIO – As the United States marks its 250th anniversary, the McNay Art Museum is looking at American history from a different perspective — the stage.

“A People’s History: The American Experiment on Stage” examines how theater artists have interpreted major moments in the nation’s history, from the fight for women’s suffrage to the Vietnam War and its protests.

“It’s this wonderful exhibition looking at how different artists have processed American history and how they have put it on stage,” said Remus Moore, assistant curator for the McNay’s Tobin Collection of Theatre Arts.

The 900-square-foot exhibition is organized around the ideals of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness found in the Declaration of Independence.

Moore said the exhibit gives visitors a chance to consider both the past 250 years and what the country’s next 250 years could look like.

Among the works on display is material connected to “The Contrast,” a 1787 production Moore described as the first play written and produced by Americans on an American stage after the country gained independence.

Visitors will also find “Uncle Fatso,” a larger-than-life puppet from Bread and Puppet Theater in Vermont, a group known for using theater and puppetry to protest the Vietnam War, nuclear weapons and other issues.

Other highlights include a large portrait of actor Marlon Brando and paper cutout designs by artist Robert Indiana for “The Mother of Us All,” an opera exploring the women’s suffrage movement.

Moore said the variety of works reflects both the diversity of theatrical art and the complexity of American history.

“I hope people just really appreciate the vast array of artwork,” he said.

“A People’s History: The American Experiment on Stage” remains on view at the McNay Art Museum through early November.

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