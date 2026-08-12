DPS arrests attorney Neil Calfas after executing search warrant at his downtown San Antonio office Agents are on scene at the Calfas Law Group in the 100 block of Broadway; Calfas is facing prostitution, human trafficking charges San Antonio attorney Neil Calfas. (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested San Antonio attorney Neil Calfas after a search warrant was executed Wednesday at his downtown law office.
Agents with DPS’ Criminal Investigations Division arrived Wednesday morning at the offices of Calfas Law Group, which is located in the 100 block of Broadway near East Houston Street.
In a statement, a DPS spokesperson told KSAT that Calfas, 56, is facing solicitation of prostitution and human trafficking charges.
A law enforcement officer and a person wearing plain clothes were seen loading a white box into a Texas Department of Public Safety vehicle outside the Calfas Law Group location on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026, in the 100 block of Broadway. (KSAT) A law enforcement officer was seen holding a white box outside a Texas Department of Public Safety vehicle near the Calfas Law Group location on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026, in the 100 block of Broadway. (KSAT)
A Bexar County judge signed the warrant before DPS arrived, two sources told KSAT.
DPS said its investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates. More recent news coverage on KSAT:
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About the Authors Erica Hernandez headshot
Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with 15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.
Nate Kotisso headshot
Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.
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