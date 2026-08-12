DPS arrests attorney Neil Calfas after executing search warrant at his downtown San Antonio office

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested San Antonio attorney Neil Calfas after a search warrant was executed Wednesday at his downtown law office.

Agents with DPS’ Criminal Investigations Division arrived Wednesday morning at the offices of Calfas Law Group, which is located in the 100 block of Broadway near East Houston Street.

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In a statement, a DPS spokesperson told KSAT that Calfas, 56, is facing solicitation of prostitution and human trafficking charges.

A law enforcement officer and a person wearing plain clothes were seen loading a white box into a Texas Department of Public Safety vehicle outside the Calfas Law Group location on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026, in the 100 block of Broadway. (KSAT)

A law enforcement officer was seen holding a white box outside a Texas Department of Public Safety vehicle near the Calfas Law Group location on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026, in the 100 block of Broadway. (KSAT)

A Bexar County judge signed the warrant before DPS arrived, two sources told KSAT.

DPS said its investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

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