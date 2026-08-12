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Uvalde woman killed after two-vehicle crash in Kinney County, DPS says

Troopers identified the woman as 25-year-old Brittany Ramon

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

A man was arrested Friday after he crashed a truck into a Department of Public Safety office in Brenham. (Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune, Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune)

KINNEY COUNTY, Texas – A Uvalde woman was killed Saturday morning after a two-vehicle crash in Kinney County, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) preliminary report.

The crash happened around 5:02 a.m. on U.S. Highway 90, which is located around 16 miles from Brackettville, Texas.

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According to DPS, a 2024 gray Dodge 350 pickup truck was traveling westbound, and a 2022 blue Chevrolet Equinox was heading eastbound in the westbound “improved shoulder.”

Troopers noted that the Equinox driver was on the wrong side of the road.

At some point, the driver of the pickup truck swerved to avoid a head-on collision, DPS said.

Despite the effort, DPS said the driver of the Equinox struck the truck’s front panel. The collision caused injuries to both drivers.

The Equinox driver, identified as Brittany Ramon, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver suffered minor injuries.

DPS said the crash investigation remains ongoing.

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