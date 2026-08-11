$100K+ worth of Pokémon cards stolen from Castle Hills trading card shop, owner says

CASTLE HILLS, Texas – Four male suspects are wanted after allegedly breaking into a North Side trading card store over the weekend and stealing merchandise worth thousands of dollars, the Castle Hills Police Department said in a Tuesday news release.

Castle Hills police were dispatched around 3:25 a.m. Saturday to a business alarm at The PokeHive. Officers walked through the front door, which had been forced open, to find shattered display cases that held Pokémon trading cards, the department said.

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The PokeHive store owner Cole Blancett said the four suspects stole more than $100,000 worth of cards.

Robberies of trading card stores are common, according to Blancett, but the break-in still caught him off guard.

“Trading cards are the most liquid asset other than just stealing cash out of the register,” Blancett said. “You can go to stores all over town, be able to cash out and move product quickly — usually anonymously.”

That concept isn’t new for Blancett. Three years ago, KSAT reported on a robbery that happened days after The PokeHive opened.

There was no damage to the store after the 2023 robbery. However, Saturday’s break-in cost at least $25,000 in store repairs and damaged product, Blancett said.

Damage from a break-in at The PokeHive (The PokeHive)

Dramatic surveillance footage of the store shows four people rushing through the door and piling boxes of Pokémon sets into two large buckets.

The video shows some suspects carrying an object to break open the glass displays. Police said detectives found blood near the shattered glass.

As of Tuesday night, the suspects remain at large, but Blancett believes it’s only a matter of time before someone is caught.

The Castle Hills Police Department said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the department at 210-342-2341.

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