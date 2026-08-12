SAN ANTONIO – A string of vehicle break-ins at Northeast Baptist Hospital has employees concerned about their safety and prompted the hospital to increase security measures across its campus.

According to San Antonio police calls for service, officers have received at least 12 reports of vehicle burglaries at the hospital since June 26. The most recent call was made Aug. 10.

Several of the calls occurred on the same day, sometimes within a few hours of each other, according to the records.

Police also received eight calls classified as “disturbances” at the hospital during that period. The San Antonio Police Department said those calls could be related to vehicle break-ins but may also involve a variety of other issues.

One Northeast Baptist employee, who asked not to be identified, said the number of reported break-ins is concerning, particularly for employees working overnight.

“It is a concern. We should have security going out at night and watch more,” the employee said.

The employee added that the break-ins are particularly concerning when arriving at or leaving the hospital after dark.

“It is concerning. It concerns me more when you come in, and it’s night,” the employee said.

The employee said they now take extra precautions when parking, including making sure nothing valuable or attention-grabbing is left inside their vehicle.

“I always double-check and make sure I don’t leave anything exposed that will catch attention,” the employee said.

Another hospital employee, who could not be interviewed on camera, told KSAT that patients’ vehicles have also been broken into.

The employee raised concerns about the hospital’s security staffing and camera coverage.

Northeast Baptist Hospital said the safety of its employees, patients and visitors is its highest priority, and that it is working with the San Antonio Police Department on its investigation.

The hospital said it has implemented several enhanced security measures, including increased security staffing, additional mobile surveillance units and lighting, expanded camera coverage and license plate reader technology.

The hospital also said it is redesigning its employee parking plan to incorporate controlled access points and increasing security patrols throughout its parking lots.

The goal, the hospital said, is to help employees safely travel to and from their vehicles.

The hospital also pointed to a broader increase in vehicle burglaries across San Antonio this summer.

“According to SAPD, valuables left inside vehicles continue to be a primary target for thieves,” the hospital said.

The hospital encouraged employees and visitors to remove valuables from their vehicles and remain vigilant when parking on campus.

Northeast Baptist said it will continue evaluating and implementing additional security measures as needed.

“Northeast Baptist Hospital remains committed to investing in the safety of our workforce and the community for which we are privileged to serve,” the hospital said.

KSAT has also requested police calls for service related to criminal mischief, trespassing and theft at the hospital and is awaiting a response from SAPD.

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