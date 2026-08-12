‘It’s terrifying’: Mother says NISD’s 2-mile bus rule leaves 11-year-old without transportation

SAN ANTONIO – Northside Independent School District will transport about 40,000 eligible students to and from school by bus this year. However, ones family says the district’s 2-mile boundary rule left them scrambling and worried about their children’s safety.

Northside ISD, the largest school district in San Antonio, said transportation is the responsibility of a parent or guardian if a student’s home falls “within a two-mile distance” of the campus.

“There are some exceptions that can be made due to extenuating circumstances, but those do not exist in this case,” the district wrote in a statement to KSAT.

The district said the rule does not change based on a student’s age.

“TEA has outlined the two-mile radius expectations for districts,” the district wrote.

Kelly Arrigoni said her 11-year-old son rode a school bus last year to Ott Elementary School but this year is starting at Luna Middle School, which is across the street from Ott.

Arrigoni said Northside ISD notified her that her son would not be able to ride the bus this school year because their home is less than 2 miles from the school.

The Arrigonis live 1.9 miles away from the school.

“He is no longer eligible for a bus,” Arrigoni said. “It’s not fair.”

Arrigoni said the route her son would have to walk can take about 45 minutes and runs along Potranco Road during peak traffic. She said the commute is particularly challenging because of her work schedule.

“There are days I open, and I have to be here at 8 a.m.,” Arrigoni said. “School doesn’t start until 9:40 a.m.”

She said on days she closes, she is at work by 1 p.m. and does not get off until late in the evening, long after the school day ends.

“You’re putting all of these children in such imminent danger,” Arrigoni said. “It’s terrifying.”

Arrigoni said family and friends are stepping in to help get her son to and from school safely without reliable transportation from the district.

Northside ISD said about 40,000 of the district’s roughly 98,000 students are registered and eligible for bus transportation.

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