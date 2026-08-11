Back-to-school week will be feature triple digits

MINIMAL RAIN CHANCE: Only a 10%-20% shot at a shower Friday
SAHARAN DUST?: Slight haze overhead Saturday
PERSEIDS: Peak on Wednesday into early Thursday
FORECAST
TEMPS CLIMB TO NEAR 100°
We fell just shy of 100° today, so our triple digit day count remains at one, however, we’ve now had six 99° days. Tomorrow and Thursday should be pretty much the same, but I wouldn’t be surprised if we briefly hit 100°.
SAHARAN DUST
A faint veil of Saharan dust is expected to arrive on Saturday, but it won’t be all that noticeable.
THE PERSEIDS ARE HERE!
The Perseid meteor shower, an annual event, will peak Wednesday night into Thursday. The new moon will help with seeing the meteors, however, you’ll have to get away from city lights and we’ll have to keep an eye on clouds. Low clouds may try to roll in by early Thursday morning.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.
Shelby Ebertowski joined KSAT 12 News in January 2025. She came to San Antonio from Fargo, North Dakota via the University of North Dakota, where she learned the ropes as a weekend forecaster over two years at KVLY. Her love of weather love began after experiencing Hurricane Harvey in 2017.