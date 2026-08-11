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Weather

Back-to-school week will be feature triple digits

Rain chances remain low as Saharan dust & tropical activity increase

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Shelby Ebertowski, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Adam Caskey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Near 100° with a very minimal chance for rain. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • MINIMAL RAIN CHANCE: Only a 10%-20% shot at a shower Friday
  • SAHARAN DUST?: Slight haze overhead Saturday
  • PERSEIDS: Peak on Wednesday into early Thursday

FORECAST

TEMPS CLIMB TO NEAR 100°

We fell just shy of 100° today, so our triple digit day count remains at one, however, we’ve now had six 99° days. Tomorrow and Thursday should be pretty much the same, but I wouldn’t be surprised if we briefly hit 100°.

SAHARAN DUST

A faint veil of Saharan dust is expected to arrive on Saturday, but it won’t be all that noticeable.

Light Saharan dust over Texas on Saturday. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

THE PERSEIDS ARE HERE!

The Perseid meteor shower, an annual event, will peak Wednesday night into Thursday. The new moon will help with seeing the meteors, however, you’ll have to get away from city lights and we’ll have to keep an eye on clouds. Low clouds may try to roll in by early Thursday morning.

How to see the Perseids (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.