🏫Back-to-school week brings triple-digit heat🏫

TRIPLE DIGITS: Temps will soar to or above 100° by midweek
TROPICS: Atlantic wakes up, 3 systems to watch
FORECAST
BACK-TO-SCHOOL FORECAST
For those headed back to school today, it’ll still feel like summer. Highs will be in the upper-90s, rain chances will be very low (10%).
EVEN HOTTER WEATHER AHEAD
Temperatures will climb even more by midweek. Triple-digits become likely by Wednesday. Heat index values will be in the range of 100-105 during the afternoons.
ACTIVE TROPICS
Right on cue, the tropics are heating up. Three systems have been flagged by the National Hurricane Center. One, in particular, is showing signs of strengthening and has a 60% chance of development. We have plenty of time to watch and will continue to monitor.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.