🏫Back-to-school week brings triple-digit heat🏫

This week will be hot and humid, with little, if any rain chance

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

STRAY SHOWER: Only 10% chance this afternoon

TRIPLE DIGITS: Temps will soar to or above 100° by midweek

TROPICS: Atlantic wakes up, 3 systems to watch

FORECAST

BACK-TO-SCHOOL FORECAST

For those headed back to school today, it’ll still feel like summer. Highs will be in the upper-90s, rain chances will be very low (10%).

Back-to-school forecast for Monday, August 10th (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

EVEN HOTTER WEATHER AHEAD

Temperatures will climb even more by midweek. Triple-digits become likely by Wednesday. Heat index values will be in the range of 100-105 during the afternoons.

This week will be hot and humid, with little, if any rain chance (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

ACTIVE TROPICS

Right on cue, the tropics are heating up. Three systems have been flagged by the National Hurricane Center. One, in particular, is showing signs of strengthening and has a 60% chance of development. We have plenty of time to watch and will continue to monitor.

The Atlantic woke up this weekend, with now three system being monitored by the National Hurricane Center (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS