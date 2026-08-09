Hot Sunday, Steamy Back-to-School Monday; Heat Builds Through Next Week

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SUNDAY: Small rain chances, highs near 100.

BACK TO SCHOOL: Hot and humid with a few isolated showers.

HEATING UP: Many areas reaching 100-102 degrees and potentially higher heat indices.

FORECAST

THIS EVENING

Shower activity is fizzling out across the area. Skies will become increasingly cloudier overnight. By the morning, dewpoints will make it feel muggy everywhere. Morning temperatures will range in the mid and upper 70s.

Monday morning low temperatures. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

BACK-TO-SCHOOL: HOT AND HUMID

The first day back to school will bring more heat and humidity. Monday’s forecast looks very similar to Sunday, with afternoon highs again reaching the mid to upper 90s and possibly near 100 degrees. A few isolated sea-breeze showers could develop during the afternoon, mainly closer to the Coastal Plains, but most of the region should remain dry.

Hot and humid for the first day of school. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

For students, parents, teachers and anyone spending time outside Monday, the bigger concern will be the heat. Plan for a hot afternoon. Make sure students have plenty of water not only for their school day, but for activities after school - even if just walking home. Take plenty of breaks from the heat when possible.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK

As the upper-level ridge shifts southeast this week, rain chances fade by Tuesday and temperatures climb to near triple digits. High humidity could push heat indices to 108+ degrees. While humidity may dip next weekend, the region will remain unseasonably hot.

Extended Forecast. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

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