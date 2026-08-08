Hot and mostly dry weekend ahead, with heat building next week

HOT WEEKEND: Afternoon highs will generally be in the upper 90s, with little day-to-day change through Sunday.
ISOLATED SHOWERS: Rain chances remain low, generally around 10% to 20%, with the best opportunity near the Coastal Plains and areas east of I-35.
THE HEAT CONTINUES: Temperatures will gradually climb as high pressure strengthens. Some locations could potentially reach 100 degrees.
FORECAST
TAX-FREE WEEKEND
Prepare for a hot, humid weekend as you head out for back-to-school shopping. Highs will reach the upper 90s both Saturday and Sunday, with humidity making it feel even hotter. While isolated storms are possible near the Gulf Coast and Coastal Plains, most of South-Central Texas will stay dry. Expect heat indices to approach advisory levels in some areas, particularly near the coast.
BACK TO SCHOOL MONDAY
As students head back to school Monday, expect another hot and humid day. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 90s, with a few isolated showers or thunderstorms possible near the Coastal Plains. Most areas will remain dry, but outdoor activities could be impacted by the heat.
EXTENDED OUTLOOK
The weather pattern will remain stagnant over the next several days, with hot, above-normal temperatures as the primary story. Rain chances will diminish by Tuesday as high pressure strengthens, causing temperatures to climb throughout the week. Expect highs in the upper 90s, with some locations potentially hitting 100 degrees or higher.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Shelby Ebertowski joined KSAT 12 News in January 2025. She came to San Antonio from Fargo, North Dakota via the University of North Dakota, where she learned the ropes as a weekend forecaster over two years at KVLY. Her love of weather love began after experiencing Hurricane Harvey in 2017.