Hot and mostly dry weekend ahead, with heat building next week

More of the same this weekend with a small chance of rain

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

HOT WEEKEND: Afternoon highs will generally be in the upper 90s, with little day-to-day change through Sunday.

ISOLATED SHOWERS: Rain chances remain low, generally around 10% to 20%, with the best opportunity near the Coastal Plains and areas east of I-35.

THE HEAT CONTINUES: Temperatures will gradually climb as high pressure strengthens. Some locations could potentially reach 100 degrees.

FORECAST

TAX-FREE WEEKEND

Prepare for a hot, humid weekend as you head out for back-to-school shopping. Highs will reach the upper 90s both Saturday and Sunday, with humidity making it feel even hotter. While isolated storms are possible near the Gulf Coast and Coastal Plains, most of South-Central Texas will stay dry. Expect heat indices to approach advisory levels in some areas, particularly near the coast.

More of the same this weekend with a small chance of rain (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

BACK TO SCHOOL MONDAY

As students head back to school Monday, expect another hot and humid day. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 90s, with a few isolated showers or thunderstorms possible near the Coastal Plains. Most areas will remain dry, but outdoor activities could be impacted by the heat.

Another hot and humid day for the first day of school (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

EXTENDED OUTLOOK

The weather pattern will remain stagnant over the next several days, with hot, above-normal temperatures as the primary story. Rain chances will diminish by Tuesday as high pressure strengthens, causing temperatures to climb throughout the week. Expect highs in the upper 90s, with some locations potentially hitting 100 degrees or higher.

Extended Outlook (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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