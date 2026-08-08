San Antonio families stock up on school essentials during Texas tax-free weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Families across Texas are using the state’s tax-free weekend to stock up on back-to-school essentials, from shoes and clothes to backpacks and notebooks, while saving a little extra at checkout.

On the second day of the three-day sales tax holiday, shoppers at a local Academy Sports + Outdoors said they were trying to beat both the crowds and the heat.

Sofia Chaparro said she found “two hoodies and some sweats” while shopping with her mother, Selina Zertuche. The two said they originally planned a quick trip for shoes.

“Initially, we just wanted to come in for the tennies, and that was it,” Zertuche said, laughing. “We did not want to be here.”

Zertuche said they were relieved the store was not as crowded as they expected.

“I think it’s because it’s early,” she said. “After this, we are heading home.”

For other shoppers, the weekend offered a chance to buy items they need now while avoiding sales taxes.

Mary Fernandez said she and her husband were looking for work clothes.

“He’s looking for still outer gear for the hot weather, since we still got about another two months of it,” Fernandez said. “He works in air conditioning, so he needs it.”

Fernandez said they saved about $20.

“It covers lunch,” she said.

The annual sales tax holiday applies to most clothing items, shoes, school supplies and backpacks, as long as each qualifying item costs less than $100, according to the Texas Comptroller’s Office. The savings apply to eligible items bought in stores and online.

For families buying supplies for multiple children, even small savings can help.

“I just know how hard it is for families and families with more than one child when they’re back-to-school shopping,” former educator Vickie Warlow said. “You’re usually looking at $100 per student, and as a teacher we always took that in mind when we made those school supplies lists.”

During the three-day tax-free holiday, families are estimated to save $142.5 million in state and local sales taxes. The tax-free weekend continues through midnight Sunday.

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