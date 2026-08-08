1 hospitalized after house fire on Southeast Side, SAFD says Fire was reported Saturday morning in the 4600 block of Alma Drive The fire was reported around 9 a.m. Saturday in the 4600 block of Alma Drive, near South WW White Road. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hospitalized after firefighters rescued her from a house fire on the Southeast Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.
The fire was reported around 9 a.m. Saturday in the 4600 block of Alma Drive, near South WW White Road.
SAFD at the scene told KSAT that two adults outside the home told firefighters the woman was trapped inside.
Firefighters made entry and pulled the woman from the home. The fire department said the woman was found in a bedroom.
The woman was taken to a hospital for possible smoke inhalation, SAFD said. No other injuries were reported.
SAFD said the fire was brought under control within 20 minutes.
The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
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