1 hospitalized after house fire on Southeast Side, SAFD says

The fire was reported around 9 a.m. Saturday in the 4600 block of Alma Drive, near South WW White Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hospitalized after firefighters rescued her from a house fire on the Southeast Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was reported around 9 a.m. Saturday in the 4600 block of Alma Drive, near South WW White Road.

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SAFD at the scene told KSAT that two adults outside the home told firefighters the woman was trapped inside.

Firefighters made entry and pulled the woman from the home. The fire department said the woman was found in a bedroom.

The woman was taken to a hospital for possible smoke inhalation, SAFD said. No other injuries were reported.

SAFD said the fire was brought under control within 20 minutes.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.

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