Man killed in crash after vehicle flips into oncoming lanes on Loop 410, SAPD says

Officers responded to the crash around 3 a.m. Saturday in the 14500 block of Southwest Loop 410 eastbound.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed after his vehicle flipped into oncoming lanes on Loop 410 on the South Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers responded to the crash around 3 a.m. Saturday in the 14500 block of Southwest Loop 410 eastbound.

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The man was traveling eastbound when he collided with the wired center median, causing the vehicle to flip into the westbound lanes, police said. The man was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

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