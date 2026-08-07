Man detained on DWI suspicion after wrong-way crash on West Side, SAPD says The crash happened near the intersection of West Commerce Street and North Cibolo Street SAN ANTONIO – A man was detained on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after a wrong-way crash on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.
The crash happened around 3 a.m. Friday near the intersection of West Commerce Street and North Cibolo Street.
SAPD said the man was in a pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction of traffic before crashing head-on into a white sedan.
The driver of the sedan, a woman, was later taken to a local hospital with injuries considered not life-threatening, officers said.
Police said that the pickup truck driver could face an intoxication assault charge, depending on the severity of the woman’s injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
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About the Author Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
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