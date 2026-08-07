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Man detained on DWI suspicion after wrong-way crash on West Side, SAPD says

The crash happened near the intersection of West Commerce Street and North Cibolo Street

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man was detained on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after a wrong-way crash on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. Friday near the intersection of West Commerce Street and North Cibolo Street.

SAPD said the man was in a pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction of traffic before crashing head-on into a white sedan.

The driver of the sedan, a woman, was later taken to a local hospital with injuries considered not life-threatening, officers said.

Police said that the pickup truck driver could face an intoxication assault charge, depending on the severity of the woman’s injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

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