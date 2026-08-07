Seguin couple identified as victims in fatal Louisiana plane crash

BOGALUSA, Louisiana – A Seguin couple was killed in a small plane crash near an airport in southeast Louisiana on Thursday morning, authorities said.

According to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office, William “Bill” Day, 68, and his wife, Tommie Day, 69, died when their aircraft crashed just before 10: 50 a.m. near the George R. Carr Memorial Airfield in Bogalusa, Louisiana.

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They were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said the Days were the only people on board the aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified and is investigating.

Officials have not released additional information about the circumstances leading up to the crash.

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