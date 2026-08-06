6 rescued, 6 arrested in human trafficking sting operation, Comal County Sheriff's Office says

Multiple people were rescued in a human trafficking sting operation, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Six victims of human trafficking were rescued by local and federal law enforcement agents over a three-day span, the sheriff’s office said.

Agents arrested six people for solicitation of prostitution, which is considered a state jail felony. The Comal County Sheriff’s Office said there were additional arrests for drug offenses.

More details on the arrests were not immediately available.

Investigators utilized online chat platforms and surveillance to identify the victims and alleged offenders. The sheriff’s office said 157 people responded to online ads related to the operation.

Read also: