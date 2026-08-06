Long shot rain chance this weekend

RINSE & REPEAT: Highs in the upper-90s today, heat index 102-105
SMALL RAIN CHANCE: Friday through Monday, “best” chance Sunday
TROPICS EERILY QUIET: No development expected, another plume of dust
FORECAST
CONTINUED HOT & HUMID
South Texas is in the throes of summer and it shows. Expect hot, humid, and dry conditions today. Highs will be in the upper-90s, while the heat index will peak in the low-100s.
SMALL RAIN CHANCE
Any real trigger for rainfall remains non-existent, but a few airmass, pop-up showers are possible Friday through Monday. Sunday may present a slightly better shot at rainfall, mainly for those east of I-35.
TROPICS: DUSTY AND DRY
The Atlantic remains very quiet, with hardly any tropical activity. Wind shear and a significant plume of dust should keep it that way through mid-August. August is a month in which tropical activity usually picks up, however, this season is expected to be below-average.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.