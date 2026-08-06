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WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Long shot rain chance this weekend

Sunday brings “best” chance at rainfall, most of us stay dry

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Weekend Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • RINSE & REPEAT: Highs in the upper-90s today, heat index 102-105
  • SMALL RAIN CHANCE: Friday through Monday, “best” chance Sunday
  • TROPICS EERILY QUIET: No development expected, another plume of dust

FORECAST

CONTINUED HOT & HUMID

South Texas is in the throes of summer and it shows. Expect hot, humid, and dry conditions today. Highs will be in the upper-90s, while the heat index will peak in the low-100s.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

SMALL RAIN CHANCE

Any real trigger for rainfall remains non-existent, but a few airmass, pop-up showers are possible Friday through Monday. Sunday may present a slightly better shot at rainfall, mainly for those east of I-35.

Rain chances this week (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

TROPICS: DUSTY AND DRY

The Atlantic remains very quiet, with hardly any tropical activity. Wind shear and a significant plume of dust should keep it that way through mid-August. August is a month in which tropical activity usually picks up, however, this season is expected to be below-average.

Saharan dust continues to move across the Atlantic (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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