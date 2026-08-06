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WEATHER ALERT

Local News

2 injured in Southeast Side apartment fire, SAFD says

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

SAFD truck (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were injured in an apartment fire on the Southeast Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Crews responded to the fire around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 4900 block of Pecan Grove Boulevard, near East Southcross.

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.