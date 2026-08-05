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Man hospitalized with burns after West Side house fire, SAFD says

'Cigarette-smoking materials' possibly caused the fire, fire department says

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Emilio Sanchez, Photojournalist

The fire was reported just after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Delgado Street. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man suffered first- and second-degree burns after a house fire on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was reported just after 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Delgado Street, near Northwest 24th Street.

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Upon arrival, SAFD said police were in the process of pulling the man from the home.

The man was taken to a local hospital with possible inhalation burns, SAFD said.

Fire crews determined the fire was contained to a back bedroom and didn’t spread. The fire department said the home sustained significant damage.

While the cause remains under investigation, SAFD said “cigarette-smoking materials” possibly caused the fire.

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.