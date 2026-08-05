Man hospitalized with burns after West Side house fire, SAFD says 'Cigarette-smoking materials' possibly caused the fire, fire department says The fire was reported just after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Delgado Street. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A man suffered first- and second-degree burns after a house fire on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.
The fire was reported just after 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Delgado Street, near Northwest 24th Street.
Upon arrival, SAFD said police were in the process of pulling the man from the home.
The man was taken to a local hospital with possible inhalation burns, SAFD said.
Fire crews determined the fire was contained to a back bedroom and didn’t spread. The fire department said the home sustained significant damage.
While the cause remains under investigation, SAFD said “cigarette-smoking materials” possibly caused the fire.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
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Emilio Sanchez is a KSAT News Photographer from Denver. Sanchez has always had a passion for photography, cherishing the ability to capture moments that can be remembered forever.
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