Father tearfully remembers his two sons after they were shot, killed outside west Bexar County home

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A father is mourning the deaths of his two sons after they were shot Tuesday evening outside their far west Bexar County home.

“I’m so proud of them,” Andrew Perales said wiping tears from his eyes. “I love them. I love my boys.”

Andrew Perales was emotional because of a shooting that happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 9800 block of Acadian Drive, which is located near Kriewald Road. Bexar County sheriff deputies were dispatched and arrived to a deadly scene.

Drayven Quiroz, 20, was inside a truck trying to park in their driveway. His younger brother Maliki Damian Perales, 11, followed him outside and waited by the porch. Their father Andrew Perales said one of his sons called their mother concerned about a man looking at them “messed up” from across the street.

“I hear pops, my wife starts screaming. I got my gun (and) came down,” Andrew Perales said.

As Andrew Perales walked outside, he said his sons had already been shot.

Daniel Antonio Perez, 40, crossed the street from his home and allegedly shot both boys, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

Andrew Perales had to carry his youngest son to the ambulance.

After shooting Quiroz and Maliki Damian Perales, according to the sheriff, investigators learned that Perez “shot at two other siblings of this family that were at or near the front door of the residence.”

“Thankfully, (Perez) missed them,” Salazar said.

Perez was later taken into custody and faces two faces capital murder charges and at least five additional felonies, records show.

Their father Andrew Perales had no comment to the alleged shooter.

“The devil knows my intentions, but God knows my heart,” Andrew Perales said.

Maliki Damian Perales died later that evening just before 8:50 p.m., according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. His cause and manner of death remain pending.

His older brother Quiroz suffered gunshot wounds to the head, upper torso and died roughly 12 hours later Wednesday around 9 a.m. A medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

‘My boys are beasts’

The eldest son Quiroz was just a normal kid trying to get his life together. He was recovering from multiple surgeries stemming from a recent diabetic ketoacidosis and pancreatitis diagnosis, his father said.

“We almost lost him in January,” Andrew Perales said.

During his recovery process, he still attempted to help his father with handyman work alongside his brother Maliki Damian Perales.

“For those who knew who my boys, knew exactly who they were,” Andrew Perales said. “They know their capabilities, where their heart was, generosity, their work ethics.”

Maliki Damian Perales will be remembered as a hugger. His father said he was even awarded for it.

“He was known for it,” Andrew Perales said. “He was a soldier. A strong, loving, caring, beautiful heart.”

Andrew Perales described his children as beasts with good morals rooted in helping each other and those in need.

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