BCSO to provide details on shooting on far West Side BCSO badge (BCSO) BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar is expected to provide information on a shooting on the far West Side.
A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed to KSAT the shooting happened Tuesday evening in the 9800 block of Arcadia Creek, near Culebra Road.
KSAT will livestream the press conference in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time.
In a
Facebook post, BCSO initially said deputies were searching for a suspect who was believed to be armed and dangerous, but later said it was no longer looking for a suspect.
The sheriff’s office said the scene is still active.
Additional information was not immediately available.
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About the Authors Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
John Paul Barajas headshot
John Paul Barajas is an anchor/reporter at KSAT 12. Previously, he worked at KRGV 5 in the Rio Grande Valley. He has a degree from the University of Houston. In his free time, he likes to get a workout in, spend time on the water and check out good eats and drinks.
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