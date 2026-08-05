BCSO to provide details on shooting on far West Side

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar is expected to provide information on a shooting on the far West Side.

A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed to KSAT the shooting happened Tuesday evening in the 9800 block of Arcadia Creek, near Culebra Road.

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KSAT will livestream the press conference in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time.

In a Facebook post, BCSO initially said deputies were searching for a suspect who was believed to be armed and dangerous, but later said it was no longer looking for a suspect.

The sheriff’s office said the scene is still active.

Additional information was not immediately available.

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