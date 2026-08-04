Remains found at South Side park identified as missing 7-month-old girl, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – The remains found at a South Side park last month were identified as a 7-month-old girl who was the subject of an AMBER Alert, the San Antonio Police Department confirmed Tuesday.

The remains were identified as Ozana Cisneros, according to SAPD and the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. Her cause and manner of death remain under investigation.

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Cisneros and her mother, Maximina Cisneros, 19, were the subject of a July 9 AMBER Alert issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety. The alert initially said Maximina Cisneros was wanted in connection with her daughter’s abduction.

One day after the alert was issued, Maximina Cisneros was found near the 200 block of Parkview Drive. Because her daughter remained missing, the AMBER Alert remained in effect.

Hours later, investigators discovered skeletal remains near Concepción Park, about half a mile away from where Maximina Cisneros was found. At the time, SAPD could not confirm whether or not the remains were of a person or if they were connected to the AMBER Alert.

On July 13, the AMBER Alert was officially discontinued, but law enforcement said Ozana Cisneros was still considered actively missing.

SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.

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