Driver of Corvette dies, 3 others hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash in New Braunfels, DPS says

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The driver of a Chevrolet Corvette died Saturday after causing a three-vehicle crash in New Braunfels, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary report.

DPS troopers responded to the crash just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Oak Run Parkway and Loop 337.

Recommended Videos

According to DPS’ report, Nathan Verde, 21, was traveling in the Corvette eastbound on Loop 337 near Oak Run Parkway at a high rate of speed when the vehicle crossed the median and began traveling in the westbound lanes.

The Corvette then collided with a Dodge Ram truck turning onto Oak Run Parkway and a Tesla Model 3 at a stop, the agency said.

Upon impact, Verde was ejected from the Corvette. DPS said first responders attempted to save Verde’s life on scene, but he was later pronounced dead at a local medical facility.

According to the report, the driver and 12-year-old passenger in the Dodge Ram were first transported with “serious injuries” to a medical facility in Kyle. Officials said the 12-year-old was later airlifted to a facility in Austin due to the “critical injuries” sustained in the crash.

The driver of the Tesla suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash but was transported to a local facility for further treatment. A child passenger in the Tesla was uninjured, DPS said.

A nearby Lincoln Navigator was damaged after debris from the three-vehicle crash struck the SUV. However, according to the preliminary report, the driver of the Lincoln Navigator was not hurt.

DPS said its investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Read also: