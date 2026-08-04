Light smoke, dust in the sky today; staying hot

ANY RAIN?: Only very small chances Friday into the weekend
100° DAYS THIS YEAR: Boston has 2, San Antonio has 1!
FORECAST
LIGHT HAZE REMAINS
While light, we’ll see a combination of smoke from the Pacific Northwest, Saharan dust, and ozone today. Despite that, air quality should not be a problem. The only thing you may notice is a bit of haze to the sky.
RAIN?
It doesn’t look great. But the movement of the heat high later this week may allow for a few showers to make their way up from the coast. The odds remain low at 10%.
100° DAYS
San Antonio has only seen one day at 100° or above this year (we stayed just shy of the mark on Monday). Incredibly, many spots in the nation, including in northeast, have seen more triple digit days than us. That said, we’ll see plenty of upper-90s through the foreseeable future.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.