Light smoke, dust in the sky today; staying hot

A light concentration of Saharan dust will combine with light smoke to create a haze today.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

MORE HAZE: Light smoke and dust today

ANY RAIN? : Only very small chances Friday into the weekend

100° DAYS THIS YEAR: Boston has 2, San Antonio has 1!

FORECAST

LIGHT HAZE REMAINS

While light, we’ll see a combination of smoke from the Pacific Northwest, Saharan dust, and ozone today. Despite that, air quality should not be a problem. The only thing you may notice is a bit of haze to the sky.

RAIN?

It doesn’t look great. But the movement of the heat high later this week may allow for a few showers to make their way up from the coast. The odds remain low at 10%.

Rain chances will be very low this week and into the weekend. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

100° DAYS

San Antonio has only seen one day at 100° or above this year (we stayed just shy of the mark on Monday). Incredibly, many spots in the nation, including in northeast, have seen more triple digit days than us. That said, we’ll see plenty of upper-90s through the foreseeable future.

Several cities have seen more triple digit days than San Antonio this year. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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