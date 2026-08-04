TxDOT report identifies DWI suspect, motorcyclist killed in South Side crash

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Transportation identified the motorcyclist killed and the suspect arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated following a deadly South Side crash.

According to TxDOT’s report, motorcyclist Allan Ortega was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed early Sunday morning in the 14000 block of State Highway 16 before he crashed into the rear of a Chevrolet Tahoe.

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Authorities said the driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe lost control, veered into another lane and flipped onto its hood.

Ortega then veered into the same lane and was ejected from the motorcycle, the report states. Ortega was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the Tahoe were not injured. However, San Antonio police later said the driver, whom the TxDOT report identified as Fred Guitron, was evaluated and found to be intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Guitron, 38, was arrested and charged on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, SAPD said. In its preliminary report, San Antonio police said the driver’s intoxication did not contribute to the crash.

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