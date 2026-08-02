Motorcyclist ejected, killed in crash on South Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash after reportedly driving at a high rate of speed on the South Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the crash in the 14000 block of State Highway 16 South.

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Police said the motorcyclist, identified as an unknown man, was reportedly driving at a high rate of speed when he struck the back of a vehicle. The man was ejected from the bike and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was found to be intoxicated at the time of the crash and was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, SAPD said. However, SAPD noted in its preliminary report that the driver’s intoxication did not contribute to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

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