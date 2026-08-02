SUNDAY FORECAST: Lingering morning showers & storms south of San Antonio

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

RAINFALL TOTALS: Areas got upward of 4″.

TODAY : A few morning showers south of San Antonio. Highs returning to the upper 90s and near 100 degrees.

THIS WEEK: Hot, mostly sunny, and rain chances remain limited.

FORECAST

RAINFALL TOTALS

Saturday’s storms brought heavy rain to the Hill Country and Rio Grande Plains, with over 3 inches recorded in parts of Edwards, Real, Uvalde, and Kinney counties.

Rainfall totals so far as of 5:30 am. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

SUNDAY

Expect isolated morning showers south of San Antonio until 10 a.m. Sunday, followed by clearing skies. Despite highs reaching the upper 90s to near 100 degrees, lower humidity will make the heat feel more manageable through Monday.

Brief morning showers possible before highs returning to triple digits. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

HOT & DRY

A hot, dry pattern returns as high pressure builds, bringing sunshine and highs near 100°F next week. Aside from slight humidity increases and isolated coastal showers late in the week, widespread rain is not expected.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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