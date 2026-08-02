SUNDAY FORECAST: Lingering morning showers & storms south of San Antonio

TODAY: A few morning showers south of San Antonio. Highs returning to the upper 90s and near 100 degrees.
THIS WEEK: Hot, mostly sunny, and rain chances remain limited.
FORECAST
RAINFALL TOTALS
Saturday’s storms brought heavy rain to the Hill Country and Rio Grande Plains, with over 3 inches recorded in parts of Edwards, Real, Uvalde, and Kinney counties.
SUNDAY
Expect isolated morning showers south of San Antonio until 10 a.m. Sunday, followed by clearing skies. Despite highs reaching the upper 90s to near 100 degrees, lower humidity will make the heat feel more manageable through Monday.
HOT & DRY
A hot, dry pattern returns as high pressure builds, bringing sunshine and highs near 100°F next week. Aside from slight humidity increases and isolated coastal showers late in the week, widespread rain is not expected.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Shelby Ebertowski joined KSAT 12 News in January 2025. She came to San Antonio from Fargo, North Dakota via the University of North Dakota, where she learned the ropes as a weekend forecaster over two years at KVLY. Her love of weather love began after experiencing Hurricane Harvey in 2017.