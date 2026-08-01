Los Pueblitos at Market Square closing after 30 years in business

SAN ANTONIO – Los Pueblitos, a colorful shop known for handcrafted pottery, jewelry, clothing and gifts from Mexico and other Latin American countries, is closing its doors at Market Square after more than 30 years in business.

Owner Idalia Hernandez said Sunday, Aug. 2 will be the shop’s final day. The store, located next to Mi Tierra Café, has long been a stop for locals and visitors looking for authentic Talavera pottery, clothing, and other handmade pieces.

“It’s absolutely beautiful,” said Meghan Stout, a shopper visiting from Temple, Texas. “The bags are beautiful. I love them.”

Hernandez personally sources the merchandise sold inside the store. Over the years, Hernandez said the business became more than a place to shop — it was also a way for her to share her Mexican culture with people from around the world.

“I have very good customers, and they love my merchandise,” she said.

Hernandez, who is originally from Mexico City, moved to the United States in 1986 on an L-1 visa.

“We were successful there, but we started feeling that the crime was coming,” Hernandez said.

She, her husband and two daughters chose San Antonio, where Hernandez built Los Pueblitos and a wholesale business.

While she’s closing the doors to her little shop at Market Square, Hernandez said she’s not retiring.

“Not yet. I like to work,” Hernandez said, laughing.

She’ll keep her wholesale business running but wants to slow down, and at 72 years old, it’s definitely well earned.

“My life is going to be easier for me,” Hernandez said. “I have two grandsons, and I want to enjoy more to go to the games … and I want to be more closer to them.”

Los Pueblitos will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday, its final day. Items are marked up to 50% off.

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