SAPD: 2 children missing last seen on South Side, believed to be in grave or immediate danger

SAN ANTONIO – Two children are missing, according to an AMBER alert, and the San Antonio Police Department said they are believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

Fidely Alvarez Mauricio, left, and Neidy Alvarez Mauricio, right. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

Fidely Alvarez Mauricio, 10, and Neidy Alvarez Mauricio, 13, were last seen at 1 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Logwood Avenue on the South Side, police said. They were last seen with Pedro Alvarez-Castillo, 48, who police said is wanted for possibly abducting the children.

Pedro Alvarez-Castillo (Texas Department of Public Safety)

Neidy was last seen wearing pink pajama pants, a black shirt, sandals and a black shower cap. Fidely was last seen wearing a black and white striped gown and sandals.

SAPD asked anyone who sees them to call 911, or anyone with information regarding this child abduction to call 210-207-7660.