2 detained after man killed in shooting on Southwest Side, SAPD says

The shooting happened just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday at a business in the 300 block of North Frank Luke Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead, and two people were detained after a shooting on the Southwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The shooting happened just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday at a business in the 300 block of North Frank Luke Drive.

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Police said a man in his 60s was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people were detained in connection with the shooting — one person was stopped while exiting the business, and another was detained nearby, SAPD said. It is not yet known how either person is connected to the shooting.

The business, which appeared to be related to robotics, was open at the time of the shooting, according to police. It is unknown whether the victim was an employee of the business.

A weapon was also recovered at the scene.

SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.

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