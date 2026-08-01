Human remains found in wooded area during search for missing man in Schertz, police say

SCHERTZ, Texas – Human remains were found in a wooded area during a search for a man reported missing in early July, the Schertz Police Department said in a news release.

During the search on Saturday, officers, along with the Texas Search and Rescue group, found the remains in the 17200 block of Wiederstein Road.

Recommended Videos

The department said it received the missing person report on July 7 involving a 49-year-old man.

The identity of the remains has not been confirmed. Additional forensic testing will be conducted to positively identify the remains and determine the cause and manner of death, according to police.

The release states investigators are looking into whether the remains belong to the missing man.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Read also: