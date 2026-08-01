Human remains found in wooded area during search for missing man in Schertz, police say Remains were found Saturday in the 17200 block of Wiederstein Road Police Lights and Crime Scene Tape (KPRC2/Click2Houston.com) SCHERTZ, Texas – Human remains were found in a wooded area during a search for a man reported missing in early July, the Schertz Police Department said in a news release.
During the search on Saturday, officers, along with the Texas Search and Rescue group, found the remains in the 17200 block of Wiederstein Road.
The department said it received the missing person report on July 7 involving a 49-year-old man.
The identity of the remains has not been confirmed. Additional forensic testing will be conducted to positively identify the remains and determine the cause and manner of death, according to police.
The release states investigators are looking into whether the remains belong to the missing man.
Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.
Read also:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
What's the most expensive cost of an auto accident? RBFCU Presents food banks with $25k donations This SA barber is giving free haircuts to kids before school starts Flooded twice in a year, these small businesses refuse to quit SA Man Saved From Possible Kidnapping Thanks to One Brave Neighbor Flooding hit again. These groups aren't giving up on the Guadalupe They lost their home — then their belongings too Mom's Worst Nightmare: Their Son's Death Turned Into a Con This San Antonio firefighter wrote a book so little girls know they can do the job too Local nonprofits hold press conference advocating for more transparency from the Bexar County Jail This Estate Sale in Terrell Hills Is PACKED SA's animal shelter is packed — here's what you need to know What's Causing Those Loud Explosions Across San Antonio? 40 Police Calls. One Dismissed Felony. No Answers Area lakes rebound visible from space! Rep. Joaquin Castro calls for Dilley Detention Center closure San Antonio Girl Scout troop sells thousands of cookie boxes to earn dream trip to NYC Free rent for teachers who tutor Get to know GMSA Reporter Hannah Gonzales The Aquifer Is Up. So Why Haven't Stage 3 Water Restrictions Been Rescinded? Previous video Next video