Motorcyclist killed after crash at West Side intersection, SAPD says

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The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday at West Commerce and Southwest 24th streets.

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was killed after a crash at a West Side intersection, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday at West Commerce and Southwest 24th streets.

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The motorcyclist, identified as Hector Hernandez, 67, was traveling southbound onto Southwest 24th Street from westbound West Commerce Street when he attempted to make a turn, according to a preliminary report.

Witnesses told officers Hernandez had a flashing yellow signal light at the time of the turn.

A Ford vehicle traveling eastbound on West Commerce Street had a “protected” green signal light and struck Hernandez, the report states.

Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford remained at the scene and was evaluated for intoxication, police said. The driver showed no signs of intoxication.

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