‘This was my peace, and they ruined it’: Woman speaks out after being attacked at North Side park

SAN ANTONIO – What started as a normal afternoon walk for Irma Hernandez turned frightening when two men approached her and began attacking her at Friesenhahn Park on the city’s North Side.

Hernandez said she was walking the trails Monday afternoon, a route she always takes, when she was approached by two men.

Before she knew it, they pushed, took off her glasses and began hitting her, she said.

“I walk with a 15-pound weight vest, so I was fighting these dudes with a vest on,” Hernandez said.

She said she wears a pouch on the vest with her wallet, cars keys and headphones. The thieves, she said, demanded money from her. They also drove off with her vehicle after taking the keys.

“I couldn’t believe it. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, if I’m going to die right now, I’m going to die fighting back’,” Hernandez said.

She told KSAT another parkgoer was walking their dog in the distance and one of the attackers noticed them. That’s when they stopped hitting her and ran off.

“He had his back facing us with his dog,” Hernandez said. “Even though the man didn’t see us, I believe him being there is what saved me.”

She said she fractured a bone near her elbow while fighting for her life.

KSAT reached out to the San Antonio Police Department to learn more details about the case. SAPD said the investigation is still ongoing, and no one has been arrested.

The department said they were able to track Hernandez’s vehicle with a locator app and recovered it at an apartment complex.

Hernandez said the emotional toll has been painful. A place she once used for relaxation has now turned into a nightmare.

“This was my peace, and they ruined it,” she said.

Now, she hopes sharing her story encourages others to be cautious.

“Just be aware of your surroundings,” Hernandez said. “Even though we get comfortable in our zone, still be aware of your surroundings.”

While she says she never expected something like this to happen to her, she hopes others learn from her experience.

KSAT asked SAPD about other related assault or robbery calls to Friesenhahn Park in the last six months. They said there hasn’t been any reports made from the location except Hernandez’s.

Read also: