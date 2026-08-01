Tyler Booker optimistic about offensive line progress at Cowboys camp

OXNARD, California – It was a quiet day at the Dallas Cowboys training camp grounds, but not for long. The team’s opening ceremony is set for Saturday, and players are already counting down to the first padded practice on Monday.

Earlier this week, Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer made it clear the offense’s ability to build on its strong 2025 season will hinge largely on the offensive line.

On Saturday, Tyler Booker — the Cowboys’ top selection in the 2024 draft — expressed confidence in the unit.

Booker was asked specifically about the interior offensive linemen facing some of the top defensive tackles in the NFC East this season.

“Confidence is the is the biggest thing that we have to have,” Booker said. “Yes, we have to play them, but at the end of the day, they have to play us as well. We’re no scrubs over here either. We’re here for a reason. We play for the Dallas Cowboys and we have to wear that as a badge of honor.”

Booker also pointed out the team’s close bond as a strength. The linemen spent significant time together this offseason, including a trip to Cabo.

Booker highlighted his relationship with right tackle Terence Steele, a San Antonio native entering his seventh NFL season.

“Terence is somebody that I’m very thankful for. He’s been there for me every single step of the way since I got drafted,” Booker said. “If I was ever lost in my rookie year, he was just help me on and off the field as even as far as taking care of my body.”

Question marks still remain along the offensive line, and those will be tested as camp progresses into padded practices.

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