Dak Prescott’s patience wearing thin entering Year 11 with the Cowboys

OXNARD, Calif. – Dak Prescott has dealt with pressure since the day he first put on a Cowboys helmet 11 years ago.

Now 33 and entering his 11th NFL season, some of that pressure is coming from within.

The quarterback is eager to get back to the playoffs and contend for a Super Bowl.

“Going into Year 11, I’m not going to shy away from it. When you don’t have it sucks, when you don’t get to play for it, when you’re watching other teams play in the playoff, like there’s nothing worse than that,” Prescott said.

“Why shy away from that now? Why shy away from asking people to hold me to the same standard that I believe that I can accomplish and this team can accomplish,” he continued.

In his first interview of training camp, Prescott made clear his patience is wearing thin after watching from the sidelines in recent postseasons.

He is coming off an MVP-caliber 2025 season in which he was in the MVP conversation early in the year.

Prescott spoke highly of the offense, calling the unit “GOTI” — “the greatest offense there is.”

He said the group is still evolving.

“Everything’s open,” Prescott said of the Cowboys’ offense entering 2026. “I don’t want to just give it away; we’re going to just attack the seams more than we did last year. When you got George (Pickens), you got CeeDee (Lamb), you got (Jake) Ferguson, you got (Ryan Flournoy), you got to run game with Javonte (Williams), Jaydon (Blue), Malik (Davis), whoever it may be that comes in there.”

“It’s going to be tough to cover all 53.5 yards of the field. And we’re going to make teams do that. And so whether it’s the seams, whether it’s the boundaries, whether it’s getting in condensed formations and just keeping you off balance, that’s the goal of this offense.”

Prescott and the rest of the offense will keep grinding through camp in Oxnard as they work to turn their Super Bowl vision into results this fall.

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