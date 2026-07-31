Live pests, greasy tables lead to reinspection of popular West Side diner

SAN ANTONIO – Multiple lives pests were found near the grill, ice machine and sink at a Jim’s Restaurant on the West Side, according to a report from Metro Health.

Behind the Kitchen Door is a series where KSAT investigates health inspections of restaurants in and around San Antonio.

Jim’s Restaurant

The diner, located at Loop 1604 and Potranco Road, was given a score of 87 after inspectors visited July 10.

Metro Health ordered the restaurant to get another inspection after discovering eight violations.

When KSAT stopped by Thursday to check in on the restaurant, one employee was seen using his bare hands to put toast on a plate and grab a pancake off of a plate.

According to the inspection report, an inspector found multiple items beyond their “use by” date.

Floors and tables were found to have an “excessive amount of grease and food debris,” records show.

Metro Health said the restaurant required a visit from pest control after finding live pests near the grill, ice machine and hand sink.

“How have you guys cleaned that up?” KSAT asked the restaurant’s manager.

“Everything’s clean,” the manager said. “That’s all.”

The manager said Metro Health visited earlier this month for a reinspection.

“What do you want to tell your customers who might be concerned to eat here after this?” KSAT asked the manager.

“We’re doing everything we can,” the manager said.

KSAT cameras were not allowed beyond the kitchen doors at this Jim’s Restaurant location.

Other scores from the week of July 5 through July 18:

Popo Pizzeria Trattoria, 100

18866 Stone Oak Pkwy

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Magnolia Pancake Haus, 100

10333 Huebner Rd

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Plaza Jardin, 100

2803 South cross W

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TJ’S Hamburgers, 100

1401 S Flores St

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Plaza Jardin, 100

2803 South cross W

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Delicious Tamales, 99

13533 Nacogdoches Rd

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Popeyes, 98

17718 Bulverde Rd

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Pizza Hut, 97

4001 Commerce St W

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Andy’s Frozen Custard, 96

23438 Wilderness Oak

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Murf’s Better Burger #1, 95

2922 West Ave

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Pho Plus, 94

1550 Austin Hwy

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Taqueria Fiesta Charra, 93

318 Old Hwy 90 W

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La Condesa Bakery, 92

604 Bandera Rd

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Frontier Burger, 91

838 Loop 410 NE

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Kerbey Lane Cafe - Rim Crossing, 90

5515 N 1604 W

Score Guide

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

You can catch Daniela’s BKD reports on Thursdays on the Nightbeat.

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. (KSAT)