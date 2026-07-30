Small window for storms Saturday evening

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

MORE HEAT (OF COURSE): Temps near 100° through foreseeable future

SATURDAY STORMS: Small window late Saturday for mainly non-severe storms

QUIET TROPICS: El Nino helps to keep the Atlantic quiet

FORECAST

DOG DAYS OF SUMMER UNDERWAY

Now through mid-August, San Antonio averages it highest daytime temperatures. Right on cue, we’ll experience our hottest stretch so far this year. Take your pick: 98°, 99°, or 100° -- that’s what you can expect for a daytime high through the foreseeable future. Heat index values will reach 100-105° for a few hours each afternoon.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

SATURDAY EVENING STORMS

The one small window of change arrives for a few hours Saturday evening (roughly 5-10pm). A weak front or outflow boundary will move south into the area, touching off a few showers or storms. We expect most of this activity to be non-severe, but a strong storm or two can’t be ruled out. The rain chance is 30%.

A weak front will touch off a few storms late Saturday. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

EL NINO UPDATE

El Nino is now in fully underway. In fact, the Climate Prediction Center is calling for a 97% chance of El Nino persisting into early 2027. What does that mean for us? Not much, for now. We will see a fairly quiet Atlantic hurricane season, but the bigger impacts likely arrive this Fall and Winter. While not a guarantee, it often means more impactful weather systems for South Texas.

El Nino Update (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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