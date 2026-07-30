16-year-old girl detained by ICE on way to church, US Rep. Joaquin Castro says

A 16-year-old was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) while on her way to church, U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) while on her way to church, U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

Emely Suaza Chambo was a student at Churchill High School. Castro said ICE told her father, Fernando Suaza Ortiz, to pick her up or she would be sent out of state.

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When Suaza Ortiz arrived, he was also detained, according to Castro. He worked at the Hilton Garden Inn.

Castro said both are being held at the Dilley detention facility, and their asylum case is pending.

KSAT reached out to ICE for comment, and this story will be updated once a response is received.

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