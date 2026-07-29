It won’t cool us down, but a front could stir up a few storms this weekend

A front may be just enough to touch off isolated showers and storms late Saturday.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

CONTINUED HOT: Highs upper-90s, heat index near 105°

A FRONT?!: Yes, but no cool down & only a small shot at rain

NUECES UPDATE: Major flood stage for Three Rivers by Thursday

FORECAST

CONTINUED HOT

Climatologically speaking, we are moving into our hottest time of the year -- and it shows. Temperatures will ride around average, if not a degree or two above. A nice amount of humidity will keep heat index values above 103° for several hours each afternoon.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

A FRONT THIS WEEKEND?!

Yes, but before you get too excited, know that this front will come limping in and WON’T cool us down. What it MAY do is be just enough to kick up a few showers & storms late Saturday evening. We may also see a few more storms during the day on Sunday.

A front may be just enough to touch off isolated showers and storms late Saturday. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

NUECES UPDATE

Flood waters continue to slowly make their way down the Nueces toward Corpus Christi. Those in Live Oak County around Three Rivers can expect waters to rise today and stay at record flood stage into the weekend.

Nueces River Update (7/29 @ 4:40am) (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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